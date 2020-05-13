The footballer of RB Leipzig, Dani Olmo, spoke for the Goal portal in the days prior to the resumption of the Bundesliga, where his team will receive Freiburg.

05/13/2020

Act at 13:24

CEST

sport.es

The Catalan player, who arrived in Leipzig last January from Dinamo Zagreb, was asked about whether the possibility of signing for FC Barcelona in the past transfer market: “I don’t think that’s a question for me. It did not happen and I do not know if it was a real option. Many things were written in the press. There I was happy, I knew the time would come to step forward. Leipzig was one of the teams that was most interested in me and they showed it to me. So we decided to come here, “he stated in Goal.

In addition, the Barça youth squad spoke of his time at the Farmhouse, where he highlighted before leaving for the Croatian league: “I had very good coaches. At Aleví A I met Sergi Milà, it was the first time that I was the top scorer of the team. We also won the famous tournament in Brunete. The last season in Cadet A at the individual level was a very good season, I made my debut with the U-16 team, I think I was also the top scorer in the category and played with the Catalan team, although we lost in the semifinals of the Spanish championship against Andalusia. The last one was a very good year, I have very good memories of those six years. “

His good performances at Dinamo Zagreb did not go unnoticed, before signing for the German team, he was also associated with Atlético de Madrid. On the possibility of playing in LaLiga, the 22-year-old footballer said: “It would be nice to play in your country’s league, it is one of the best championships in the world, very competitive and attracts a lot of people. Why not? I would like to play in LaLiga, yes “

.