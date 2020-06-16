A man identified as Juan Valenzuela was assassinated at the Presidente Intercontinetal Santa Fe hotel. In the image, the alleged uncle of the victim, Luis Gabriel Valenzuela, who was the operator of the Mayo Zambada (Photo: Special)

Juan Antonio Valenzuela Ortiz he had only been in Mexico City for 16 days when he was shot dead inside the hotel Presidente Intercontinental Santa Fe (Mexico City).

The young man had arrived in the Mexican capital from Sinaloa on May 31. According to reports from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, he was registered under the false name of Raymundo Moreno, he was staying on the 13th floor in room 3304, and his reservation was due on Monday.

That day, at 9:00 p.m. a waitress heard screaming in the hallway, and a person trying to enter one of the rooms. Then came voices calling for help and three detonations.

When the employee approached, she found the young man lifeless and lying on the floor on his back.

The medical report detailed that Valenzuela Ortiz had at least two bullet impacts, one of them in the chest on the right side and the second in the right man at the level of the clavicle.

Juan Valenzuela stayed 16 days ago with a false name (Photo: Twitter / c4jimenez)

Hotel staff notified authorities, who searched the deceased’s room and found five cell phones and a passport with his true identity.

The Prosecutor’s Office investigates the motive for the crime of Valenzuela Ortiz, which could be related to the Sinaloa Cartel. The victim is presumed to be the nephew of the late drug trafficker, Luis Gabriel Valenzuela Valenzuela, known as Grimaldi Paredes, logistics and financial operator of a money laundering network of Ismael « El Mayo » Zamabada.

Grimaldi Paredes was captured in February 2018 by elements of the Mexican Army in a neighborhood of Culiacán, Sinaloa, accused of leading the ambush against a military covoy in 2016.

Months after his capture, Valenzuela Valenzuela escaped from prison, but was assassinated days later.

It is presumed that his nephew would have recently arrived in Mexico City, to carry out some business related to drug trafficking activities.

