it would be just above the A72

There will be a new Samsung Galaxy A very soon. This is what is known about the Galaxy A82 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is just around the corner, and it will be the Galaxy A series mobile more powerful so far in 2021. The terminal, which has already been launched in South Korea under the name Galaxy Quantum2, will land very soon in the rest of the regions, as confirmed by recent leaks from several different sources.

Of him, we know that he will be the model located just above the Samsung Galaxy A72, thanks to a technical sheet made up of even more cutting-edge specifications.

Everything that is known about the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G

The leaks do not confirm anything that we did not already know regarding the characteristics of the device. We know that the Galaxy A82 5G will be a phone with a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, available in several different colors, including the now classic violet “pastel” that Samsung has used this year in several of its models.

The back is somewhat reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S21, with a triple camera located in the upper left corner in portrait format.

Said chamber would be formed by a 64, 12 and 5 megapixel resolution triple sensor. In addition, we know that it is a smartphone based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage, plus a 4,500 mAh capacity battery.

One of its distinguishing features would be the inclusion of a 6.7-inch Quad HD + AMOLED display with integrated fingerprint reader. And regarding the model launched in Korea, it is to be expected that this variant lacks the quantum security chip which the Galaxy Quantum2 does have – hence its name.

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, the worst kept Samsung A-series secret pic.twitter.com/14y3Yei6nk – Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 5, 2021

It is unclear when the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is due to launch. What does seem to have been confirmed is that its price will be between 500 and 600 dollars.

