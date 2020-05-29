Rosalía A. Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Friday May 29, 2020, p. a12

In the face of the world emergency that prevails due to the coronavirus and three months after the celebration of the Mexico City Marathon, we would be incurring great irresponsibility and it is technically not feasible for it to be carried out, said Antonio Lozano Pineda, president of the Mexican Federation. of Athletics Associations. Yesterday, Boston organizers canceled their traditional career for the first time in 124 years of history.

There cannot be an act of 30 thousand people, said Lozano before the possible suspension of the capital’s marathon scheduled for August 30 in its 38th edition, with a route from Ciudad Universitaria to the Zócalo bringing together elite competitors, wheelchairs and Visually impaired, six different categories in veterans for both men and women.

We cannot tell (the organizers) to do it or not, because we are all subject to the recommendations of the government and health authorities regarding a gold label marathon endorsed by the FMAA, World Athletics and the association of marathons and distance running (AIMS).

Neither the Mexico City government nor the capital’s Sports Institute have made the cancellation or postponement public, as they did at the time with the Half Marathon that was to be held on July 26 and postponed to October 25. The only time the capital race was suspended was due to the 1985 earthquake.

Boston canceled

Meanwhile, organizers of the Boston Marathon canceled the Covid-19 pandemic competition and are now offering a virtual edition.

The competition was scheduled to take place on April 20, but in March, with the decree of a state of emergency in Massachusetts, of which Boston is its capital, it was postponed until September 14. Although our goal and our hope was to progress and contain the virus as we regain the economy, this type of joust would not be responsible or realistic on September 14 or at any time this year, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh acknowledged.

(With information from Afp)

.