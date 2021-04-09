“It would be crazy to think about promotion now”

04/09/2021 at 20:10 CEST

EFE

The central of the Espanyol Fernando Calero affirmed this Friday after training at the Dani Jarque Sports City that “It would be crazy to think about the promotion now” and he opted to go “game by game”.

The blue and white defender recalled that prudence and daily work have allowed them to “be up.” Anyway, the footballer did not hide that the team is “in a position that everyone would sign”. “We are entering the final phase of the competition and the more points we get, the better,” he reflected.

On a personal level, Fernando Calero considered that he is “in a good moment”. “This season has been positive for me, but I play more or less I always try to do my best. In the center of defense there is a lot of competition and everyone who has played has done well,” he said.

On the previous day, the center-back was the author of one of the team’s goals against Albacete. “It is always a joy to score goals and to be able to help the group. We are the team that finishes the most in corner kicks and strategy plays, it is something that opens many games, “he analyzed.