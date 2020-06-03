Mexico City,- The general director of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE), Ana Gabriela Guevara Espinoza, assured that the disappearance of the High Performance Sports Fund (FODEPAR) would be a setback for Mexican sport, especially one year after the sporting maxim: the Tokyo Olympics.

“It would be totally regressive to try to eliminate this trust one year after the Olympic Games, this being the common spirit and trunk from which it is dispersed and can be helped, both athletes directly, and all those events that have contributed to the development of high performance is possible in our country, “said Guevara.

During his participation in the open parliament with deputies and athletes to analyze the reform proposal to FODEPAR, Guevara Espinoza highlighted the role of this trust, with which Mexican athletes are supported for their development in high performance.

“The trust is the common trunk with which this institution (CONADE) can help athletes, can hire coaches and can also provide various supports such as: transportation, lodging, food, multidisciplinary team, sports equipment and supplies, clothing, footwear, management of administrative procedures, specialized equipment material, medical and scientific material and assistance, and everything that is strictly around high performance.

“This trust serves as a legal instrument for the support of Olympic, Paralympic and non-Olympic sports, and is carried out through an approval, so the budget that comes is labeled for all the events that the athletes have and that are outlined to have the best sports result ”, explained the head of CONADE.

The #FODEPAR trust is the best mechanism to support high performance sport should it continue. The way to administer and designate resources must be modified in an objective and transparent manner. Athletes are always asked for results and they give them, they don’t have … – Fernando Platas. OLY🥈 (@FernandoPlatas) June 3, 2020

For their part, Olympic, Paralympic, World Cup and Pan American medalists such as; Paola Longoria (racquetball), Alejandra Zavala (sports shooting), Amalia Pérez (powerlifting), Gustavo Sánchez (for swimming) and Luis Rivera (athletics), presented their points of view for the non-disappearance of FODEPAR, since it has become a tool that serves as motivation for all athletes.

