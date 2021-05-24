“It would be a dream to lift the Euroleague with Barça”

05/24/2021 at 7:35 PM CEST

Nikola Mirotic must be one of Barça’s mainstays in their goal of achieving the Final Four in Cologne. “I feel good, wanting the moment to come,” said the Blaugrana star. “Personally, it was not my best series against Zenit, in attack. I tried to find the best way to contribute in other respects. You don’t just win games, but the team, “said the star.

“I come to this Final Four with a lot of desire to compete and I know that I am prepared for the maximum level. We know how we have to face these games. We only have our eyes set on Milan, and we are preparing for that match, “he told the media.

He acknowledges that lifting the Euroleague with Barça, “without a doubt, it would be a dream, but that goal is far, and we cannot think about it. One of the objectives is to win a Euroleague. We have a great opportunity, and we are only two games away. . We want to dream but at the same time be humble. I know it is difficult, It’s my fourth Final Four, and I haven’t won any. I am focused on the Milano game.

Good preparation

He considers that the preparation for the Cologne appointment has been good. “We have had a day and a half of rest that has been good for us to disconnect and recharge. A very good week of training, and in Tenerife we ​​saw the good level, fresh, with desire and fine-tuning some small details, which can make a difference. We try to take the last step individually, a step forward. We are on the right track and good dynamics “

On a personal level, he assures that “I feel prepared, I had a great season. Although it is not me, we are the team. There are also people in the group with experience and desire. We do not want to put any extra pressure, it is a moment to enjoy. When we enjoy is when we play best. I look good and prepared like the whole team, “he concluded.