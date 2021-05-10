“It would be a dream to coach Milan”

05/10/2021 at 7:52 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The current Ukrainian coach, Andriy Shevchenko, recognized that coaching AC Milan, the team in which he was a player, would be one of his biggest dreams for the Che tempo che fa program in Rai3: “Coaching Milan is a dream, let’s see. It would be the best.”.

The former striker, who retired in 2012 at Dinamo Kiev, trusts that the Italians, who thrashed Juventus (0-3) on the last day of Calcio, can seal their pass to the Champions League: “Now Milan will do more: the team is growing and improving. We hope that rossoneri qualify for the Champions League “.

Pioli’s team currently marches in third position with 72 points, the same as Atalanta, which is in second position, two more than Naples and three more than Juventus, which marks the Europa League area. Those from Milan face the last three days visiting Torino, receiving Cagliari and culminating in Bergamo. With two victories they would tie their participation in the Champions League 2021/22.

Shevchenko, a historical of AC Milan

The Ukrainian forward spent a total of eight years at AC Milan, in two different stagess. The Italian team signed him from Dinamo Kiev for just over € 20 million and he became one of the club’s most historic players. With 175 goals, the attacker is the club’s second top scorer, behind Gunnar Nordahl, with 221 goals., and ahead of Gianni Rivera (164) and José Altafini (161).

At the national team level, the also former Chelsea striker is the top gunner with 48 targets, ahead of Yarmolenko (36), Konoplyanka (21) or Rebrov (15). Throughout his career, Shevchenko scored a total of 250 official goals, of which 127 were in Serie A with the Rossoneri team.