The coalition led by Kyrie irving who wants to cancel the start of the NBA is causing reactions of all kinds. The last one was that of the former player and current analyst of TNT Charles Barkley, who wanted to make it very clear that anything other than playing will be a very serious mistake:
« I have no idea what Kyrie and Dwigth (Howard) are talking about, but not playing would be a catastrophic mistake. »
« I have no idea what Kyrie and Dwight are talking about, but it’d be a catastrophic mistake not to play. »
—Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/Wh7Fp8dXKo
– Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 15, 2020