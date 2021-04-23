it would almost double a key tax for them

The president of the United States, Joe Biden. (Photo: Doug Mills / Pool / Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) – US President Joe Biden is proposing to nearly double the capital gains tax rate for the wealthy to 39.6%, which, along with an additional tax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%, according to people familiar with the proposal.

The plan would raise the capital gains tax rate to 39.6% for those making $ 1 million or more, an increase from the current base rate of 20%, the people said on condition of anonymity because the plan has yet to it is public. A 3.8% tax on investment income that funds Obamacare would be maintained, raising the tax rate on income from financial assets above the maximum rate on wage income, they said.

Biden’s possible proposal to nearly double the capital gains tax sent the S&P 500 index rapidly reversing. Wall Street traders, predictably focused on the investment implications of the policy, said it was too early to get into it. panic, but that the prospects for a higher tax on equity earnings could encourage short-term selling as investors seek to avoid a higher rate.

You may also like:

The benchmark for U.S. stocks fell from about 4,180 to 4,150 in the minutes after Bloomberg reported that Biden would propose to nearly double the tax rate on capital gains to 39.6% for those making $ 1 million or more. , compared to the current base rate of 20%. Photo: Bloomberg.

Strong impact in the United States

The proposal could reverse a long-standing provision in the tax code that places a lower tax on investment returns than on wages. Biden campaigned to equalize capital gains and income tax rates for wealthy people, saying it’s unfair that many of them pay lower rates than middle-class workers.

Read more

The White House and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Biden is expected to launch the proposal next week as part of tax increases to fund social spending for the next plan targeting families.

For people making $ 1 million in high-tax states, capital gains rates could be above 50%. For New Yorkers, the combined rate on state and federal capital gains could be as high as 52.22%. For Californians, it could be 56.7%.

Democrats have said that current capital gains tax rates primarily favor higher-income individuals who earn their income through investments rather than through wages, resulting in lower tax rates for individuals. rich than for workers. Republicans argue that current rates on capital gains encourage savings and promote future economic growth.

VIDEO | Lamborghini had the most profitable year in its history during the covid

//////

Original Note: Biden to Propose Capital Gains Tax as High as 43.4% for Wealthy

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP