When John Bonham passed away, Led Zeppelin found no reason to continue together. When the great Bon Scott left, AC / DC found Brian Johnson to make one of the best rock records of all time. Now, The Prodigy takes the same route as the Australian band and prepares the release of a new album to honor the memory of Keith Flint.

2019 experienced one of the most tragic moments for the world of electronic music when Flint took his own life. For 29 years, Keith took over the stage to make millions of fans fall in love with his energy, his poetry and his madness at the hands of The Prodigy. Despite his aggressive persona on stage, he was always known as someone gentle, kind, and a good friend.

Today The Prodigy is close to honoring him as he best deserves: with music. The British band is reportedly in the process of finishing their new album to commemorate the late Keith Flint.

The news was revealed by former keyboardist Leeroy Thornhill, who opened up to the group’s plans after they came together to mark a year since Flint’s death. Speaking to Paul Danan on The Morning After podcast, Thornhill revealed: “I am in contact with the boys all the time. We met on the anniversary of Keith’s death and went out to celebrate his life. Everything was fine”.

“I know Liam wants to finish the Prodigy album he was doing, I don’t know how advanced he is”. The album will be the follow-up to No Turists of 2018, the last one made by The Prodigy with Flint in front.

Reflecting on Flint’s death, Thornhill added: “He is devastating, not a day goes by that I don’t think about him, and it generally comes with a smile. All that guy did was cheer up millions upon millions of people. He decided to do what he did and it doesn’t matter how much it hurts and how sorry we are. ”

