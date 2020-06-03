The CW knows perfectly well that the show must go on. Ruby Rose’s departure from the show was unexpected and painful, but with just one season on the air, they can’t afford to spend too much time to continue. The jump to the second season will be brutal, the new Batwoman to change secret identity and we already know where the new story is going, excited?

As we know, Katy Kane becomes Gotham City’s new hope when Batman disappears. This character is known for being the first to be at the head of a series of superheroes being openly homosexual and although Rose is also homosexual in her personal life, the reasons that led her to abandon the role were other more complex.

With a second season approved, it was to be expected that there would be a strong change, and although everyone pointed out that they would only modify the main actress, the change will be much more drastic. According to Deadline, the production is looking for an actress for a brand new character named Ryan Wilder, who will wear the Batwoman outfit.

This would not really be a problem, as multiple characters end up wearing the costume of Batwoman, Batman, and even Superman. According to the casting notice they are looking for a young woman between 20 and 30 years old where they assure that it will be “nice, messy, a little clueless and untamed, nothing to do with Kate Kane, the woman who wore the bat suit before her. “

It is not yet known if Ryan is a code name or really a character that is being invented, but they say that he is a former drug dealer who has reformed and lives in a van. Despite all its weaknesses mentioned above, it is a Skilled and disciplined fighter. As expected, it will be a character belonging to the LGBTQ community. It seems that a very interesting season is coming, do you like the idea?