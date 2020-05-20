It was recently revealed that the actor of ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ will join the universe of ‘Star Wars’ through the second season of Din Djarin and it seems that he will personify a legendary character, since he was tried on the costume of Boba Fett, but that does not mean that he will interpret it, but that Timothy Olyphant will be Cobb Vanth in ‘The Mandalorian 2 ‘.

Although it has been confirmed that Temuera Morrsion will be in charge of playing the bounty hunter Boba Fett, according to sources from the site / Film, Olyphant was seen filming scenes with Boba’s armor on, which would confirm the role it will play in the second season of the series.

So Oliphant will become Cobb Vanth in the series, This character first appeared in the novel series, ‘Aftermath’ by Chuck Wendig, and is a self-appointed Sheriff of Freetown in Tatooine, this character wears a Mandalorian armor that he bought from the Jawas, who acquired it from Jabba’s barge the Hut, right where the Sarlacc allegedly devoured Boba, so his armor is believed to have passed into Vanth’s hands.

If this information is true, the mysterious character who takes Toro Calican in the episode ‘The Gunslinger’, would not be Boba Fett If not Cobb Vanth, but now that the bounty hunter has been confirmed to have survived the Sarlacc pit, he will surely want his armor back, so a great action sequence awaits when these two characters meet.

Thus, ‘The Mandalorian 2’ could surpass even its excellent first season And is that Jon Favreau and Fave Filoni have made this new program a revolution in the universe ‘Star Wars’, since they will begin to change several things that were canon, such as the death of Boba Fett.

In this way, Timothy Olyphant to play Cobb Vanth in ‘The Mandalorian 2’ for now we can only wait for the new season to arrive in October, fortunately, his recordings had ended when the pandemic forced to pause productions, so it is expected that he will not suffer any delay in its release date.