Rosalía will steal your heart Look at her!

April 05, 202012: 03 pm

The singer Rosalía has managed to stand out among the great reggaeton players in the world thanks to her talent, which has helped her to climb the artistic scene.

In addition, the Spanish singer managed to captivate all of Latin America with her great musical hit “Con Altura” which she performed alongside singer J Balvin, without a doubt this is one of the favorite songs of young people.

Recently, we have observed a photograph of Rosalía that has left us with her mouth open, and that is that we have observed her in a white dress that lets her see simply spectacular.

The image we are talking about does not have any comment because there are no words that can describe how good the singer looks with her high heels. What a beautiful woman!

Among the comments on the postcard we highlight: “I want a dress the same, without a doubt I want to look like I love you” “that lindaaaaa I love your heels”, “I love you my love plis no more fight with the little baby”

