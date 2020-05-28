Mexico City.- With the eight billion pesos that Walmart paid to the treasury, 30,000 students will be awarded a scholarship who will be able to study any medical specialty abroad, reported President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. They would be scholarships of one thousand to one thousand 200 dollars a month.

He said that he discussed with his collaborators the enormous number of rejected in the universities when they want to train as specialists, so it is interesting to know how much the budget yields when there is no corruption, when there are no luxuries in the government, when it is governed honestly and with austerity.

“The eight billion of the Walmart payment, look, it would be enough for us to have the 30,000 students abroad training because they would mean like one thousand, 1,200 dollars a month per student, if they do the math they are like seven, eight billion “

To date, more than 300,000 students have received higher level scholarships, more than those studying at UNAM, who receive 2,400 pesos a month. And the investment is 7.5 billion a year, almost eight thousand.

The scholarships would be just over a thousand dollars per month, according to the country, which would represent 10,000 to 15 billion pesos to send to study 30,000 in specialties that are not in the country and that by 2024 they would return already trained to work in public hospitals and to give medical service at least a time to pay in this way to the people what is going to be invested in the training of these students, he explained.

“Now there is a demand for 50 thousand who want to do specialty and, of those, around 10 thousand enter, 40 thousand remain; So, what we are thinking about is accommodating 10,000 here, expanding the possibilities for them to study, because the teaching capacity in hospitals for these specialties was also being lost, so we are going to increase them to 10,000 and 30,000 abroad for their training. “

The president warned at the press conference in the National Palace that corruption is not allowed in this way, while thanking Walmart executives because even when they could go to court, they decided to pay the SAT.

“Because there are lawyers who encourage all these companies so that they do not pay the public finances from that, and they charge high fees, and they offer them that many years will pass and that they will delay the processes with delaying tactics and that in the end those taxes will be forgiven ”, he commented.

He also made a comparison: eight million pesos is what the government saves by fighting Huachicol, because it came to mean 30, 40, 50 billion a year and that is why there are elements of the Navy, the Ministry of Defense and of the National Guard, taking care of the pipelines.

ebv