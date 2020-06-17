Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Fortnite experienced a very special event recently, which marked the end of Season 2 of Chapter 2. As you probably know, this means that in a short time the new Season 3 will begin, which will bring many new content. Well, to incorporate all this into the game, Epic Games will update it very soon, so for a long time it will no longer be available.

Through Twitter, the developer shared that from 1:00 AM on Wednesday June 17 (Mexico City time) the game will no longer be available, so it will not be possible to play it. It was not mentioned until what time it will be possible to play again, but it was warned that from the new season the following patches will be heavier than usual. So if you were planning to play in the early morning hours of June 17, you will have to do it sooner or wait for the game to be back.

At the moment it is unknown what kind of content will be in the new season, but it is expected to be something related to water and even some players believe that there will be a collaboration with the DC Comics Aquaman franchise.

Note: With the launch of the new Season, patch sizes will be larger than normal. – Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 16, 2020

What do you expect the most from this new season? What are your theories? Did you plan to play this morning?

The last event of Season 2 was so popular that the servers were crowded and many players did not have the opportunity to be part of it interactively, so they had to find alternatives not to miss it.

Fortnite is available on consoles, mobiles, and PCs. You can find more news related to it if you visit this page.

