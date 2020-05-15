David Aganzo will continue to lead the Association of Spanish Soccer Players after saving one of the most complicated Boards of Directors at the head of the union. They had to choose two new members to replace the dismissed David De Gea and Juan Mata and the president obtained the necessary majority to elect people of his cord with the surprising support of José Luis Morales, captain of Levante, and Lucas Pérez, who delegated his vote to the president.

It is curious that Morales was present today and not the day he was appointed as a member of the AFE board. Some of those present at the meeting ironically rubbed their eyes when they saw the Levante footballer attend on the most decisive day of the institution in three years.

The vote of the Levante captain gave Aganzo an unexpected majority and was able to maneuver as he pleased on the Board of Directors making a series of decisions at least authoritative. He did not allow Fernando Morientes to enter the same, despite the requests of the footballers, and replaced the two outgoing internationals with representatives of Fuenlabrada and Villarobledo leaving in evidence that the names of weight move away from the union.

Then the president settled accounts and he relegated Jesule from his vice-presidency of the organization to a mere vocal for his criticism. Later he decided on dismissal of Antonio Saiz Checa, who revealed a bribery scandal, despite being on medical leave these days. Aganzo clung to a disciplinary sanction for the damage done to the institution, although the opposition argued that with his behavior he had defended the institution, despite the president’s pain.

Aganzo also got approve that the General Assembly of the organization be held within six months thinking that this way you get a great oxygen balloon. The President, however, is aware that A censure motion is approaching against him and the clamor is growing against him. Today he saved a match-ball thanks to two allies who, like Poncio Pilato, washed their hands, but when more than 1,000 signatures arrive we will see what happens.

It is evident that the AFE asks for a change in the last dates and proof of this has been the refusal of the great First and Second Division captains to join an Aganzo that has gained time. The president knows that no matter how much he bolts to the chair, he doesn’t have much left. Morientes has already conquered everyone’s heart.