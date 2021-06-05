It will not be the electric car that ends with the manual gearbox, but safety

While the acceptance rates for manual transmissions still high, the gearbox of choice for most enthusiasts has faced a dire future with the arrival of the electrified car. Fewer and fewer people are choosing to purchase manual vehicles, which has led to fewer and fewer being available for purchase. But what will end them will not be neither their little offer nor the zero-emission car, if not for security technology.

A new report from Automotive News Canada suggests that with the advent of driving aids, the imminent demise of manual gearboxes may be accelerated. The automatic braking system(AEB) In particular, along with other active safety features, it may be the last nail in the coffin for stick shifts, which just don’t work or marry as well with those systems as their automatic counterparts. And, truth be told, this has been coming for some time.

The required safety technology in current and upcoming vehicles is the last stone in a long list of changes in the automotive industry that will likely spell doom for manual gearboxes. With the proliferation of electric cars, as well as the increasing presence of autonomous driving technology, cars that come equipped with a clutch pedal represent a small percentage of saleswhereas, until not long ago, it was just the opposite.

In the past, buyers may have preferred the performance and fuel economy benefits of a manual over an automatic. But modern technology has been responsible for closing the gap in both areas, effectively relegating the manual gearbox to an enthusiast feature. Because, at present, the automatic box is more effective and efficient (and complex) than its derivative of three pedals, being equally more practical and comfortable; it is very easy to get used to not using the left foot.

Despite this, there are several manufacturers that still persist in their traditional offerings. However, the report questions how long they will continue to offer a manual transmission option when autonomous braking systems (AEB) are mandatory. The mechanics of making these systems work with automatic transmissions it is much less complex than that of manual vehicles. SubaruFor example, it no longer offers any models equipped with a manual transmission, beyond the BRZ.

According to the company, it is because its gearshift vehicles do not have an electronic parking brake, necessary to prevent slipping after activation of the AEB system. While the implementation of this technology is technically possible (Mazda chooses to stop the vehicle if the clutch is not depressed), Subaru cites economic reasons not to. Still, a brand spokesperson said the company remains committed to offering cars with a manual gearbox.

Another contributing factor that will surely be mentioned in the manual box obituary is the transition to new energy sources. Unless you’re looking to develop a driving school car, installing a manual transmission on an electric makes little sense. The same goes for hybrids. Incorporating a manual gearbox into a hybrid powertrain requires additional technology, such as an electronic clutch that can ensure a seamless shift between internal combustion and electrical power.

So it would seem inevitable that more automakers choose not to adapt their latest technology to include the small group of enthusiasts who like to grab a good knob. For that niche, there will always be the second-hand market and some traditional sports court optionsAs it may well be the Mazda MX-5 or the aforementioned Subaru BRZ, which in Europe will arrive as Toyota GR 86.

Source: Automotive News Canada