It will not be mandatory to wear gloves on the motorcycle, this measure is outside the new Road Safety Law | Motor

The General Directorate of Traffic proposed the mandatory use of gloves to ride a motorcycle on the roads of Spain, but the measure has not been included in the new Road Safety Law. Although there are other rules that you should know.

The DGT wanted to reinforce the security of one of the most vulnerable groups on the roads, motorists. Their proposals were much commented at the beginning, they wanted to make the use of protective gloves mandatory. However, the proposal has been discarded.

“When a motorcyclist suffers an accident and a fall occurs, instinctively he puts his hands first to avoid the blow, so they are one of the parts of the body that suffer the most injuries,” he explained at the time Montserrat Pérez, Deputy Assistant Director of Training of the DGT.

This measure is not included in the new Road Safety Law that has recently been published in the BOE. Gloves will remain as a recommendation by the authorities as they were until now and are not mentioned in any section of that new law.

Other measures such as the motorcycle airbag are also rejected. The DGT defends that airbag jackets protect vital parts such as the spine, rib cage and abdomen. This system “consists of an air bag, a pressurized gas cartridge and a trigger. In the event of a fall, the bag is triggered and keeps the head-neck-trunk aligned, thus avoiding hyperflexion or hyperextension movements of the body. head, “they explain.

Motorists were 22% of those killed in traffic accidents in 2020, a figure that is intended to reduce with this and other measures. In this new reform of the Road Safety Law, other proposals have been included:

Motorcycles can no longer exceed the generic speed limits by 20 km / h set for conventional highways in overtaking other vehicles traveling at a slower speed. They will lose until four points, instead of the three points before, if you do not use the helmet correctly, in the circumstances in which it is mandatory and in the appropriate way. As with other vehicles, they can be removed up to three points of the license to carry on the motorcycle radar detection mechanisms or kinemometers. It’s prohibited drive using any type of audio headset or headset connected to receivers or sound reproducers or other devices, these reduce attention in driving. Similarly, the use of mobile phone devices, browsers or any other means or communication system while driving, except when the development of communication takes place without using the hands or using helmets, headphones or similar instruments.