Argentinian striker for Mallorca, Pablo Chavarría, predicts “a nice game” against Barcelona in the resumption of LaLiga from June 8 after the break in the competition for the coronavirus pandemic: “Having a good result from the start would be very important to measure yourself and see if we are really at the level “, said Chavarría in relation to the duel that will face Majorca players and Barça fans in a Son Moix stadium without an audience in the stands.

Barca will defend its leadership in Palma against an opponent who struggles to escape from relegation positions in the first of the eleven remaining games to be played. “It will not be easy to play every three days, both physically and because of the heat. You have to prepare yourself, give everything in the main objective of the stay”, explained Chavarría, former player for Belgrano de Córdoba (Argentina), and for clubs Anderlech (Belgium), RC Lens and Stade de Reims (France).

The vermilion striker, who arrived at the Balearic club last summer, recalled that he was “having minutes” in Mallorca when he

paralyzed the championship. “After an injury of two months he had played against Getafe and Eibar; I think I can contribute a lot to the team, but it will be the coach (Vicente Moreno) who will decide,” he said.

Chavarría, who has an Italian passport, also referred to the two months of confinement by COVID-19 and stressed that “the most difficult thing” was the uncertainty generated by “not knowing when you were going to play again.”

“We waited a lot for the moment to meet (with the teammates and coaching staff) on the field; now we train in groups of eight and two goalkeepers. It is fun and we feel good, although we never lost motivation (with the videoconference exercises)” Pablo Chavarría stressed.

05/24/2020 at 12:30

CEST

.

.