“It will not be easy, there are three teams in one tenth”

05/07/2021 at 7:20 PM CEST

Carlos Sainz has made his debut with some doubts in the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. The Madrid driver has started strongly in the morning session, placing sixth at half a second behind the fastest (Bottas), although with the medium gum. But in the afternoon, Sainz suffered with the balance of the SF21 and finished eighth, three tenths behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.

“It has been a motivating day for us. Since FP1 we have had a lot of grip that helped us find our balance faster, to settle the rear end well. Both Charles and I are happy, although I lost some balance in FP2 and I suffered a little more than he did, especially in the third sector, where he set the best time of all. That is a good sign, although there are not many straights in that sector. I hope we can continue working and have a good classification tomorrow. ” , has summarized CarlosSeeing Alonso and Ocon’s Alpine in the top 5 and AlphaTauri ahead, Sainz He stressed that “it is Friday and we are testing many things, some parts. We continue to investigate the car, the set-up window, and we should still converge a little more. But yes, it is all tight there, it is the two Alpine and the two AlphaTauri they sneaked in there after I didn’t do my best lap, and the two Red Bulls should also be in the lead, even though they weren’t for some reason today. It’s not going to be easy because we have three or four teams in the same tenth. “Regarding the absence of public in the stands of the Circuit, Sainz He has said that “even if there are only 1000 spectators in the stands, I will give it my all. Something is something. 1000 fans is not a large number, but better than none. Even so, I am going to run as if the stands were full That’s for sure. It is a method and a way of working that has always helped me here and has made me achieve good results. I will compete as much as possible on Sunday to achieve a good result in my home race and put on a good show. “,