All the amount of movies and stories that had to be done to get to what we saw a year ago has resulted in an uncertain future. And we not only talk about the characters we know, but also the ones that will come and how the Earth has changed after phase three ended. Thanks to so many years of stories we know that This will change the MCU after ‘Endgame’.

Any data in the released films is of vital importance to have an idea of ​​the future that comes in the next phases, but it is important to understand how this affects the Earth. Well, whether we have been taken to other universes, timelines and planets, everything ends up affecting our planet, which is where many superheroes were born.

In ‘Endgame’ barely touched on the subject, but it has been five years since Thanos snapped his fingers and half of the living beings in the universe disappeared, so many more characters than we know were affected. Among them the head of Wakanda, T’Challa left his kingdom, but Okoye is believed to have been in charge. Another detail of this land is that at the end of ‘Black Panther’ it became known that this country was hidden from the common man and they decided to open its doors and wealth, it remains to be seen how this decision will affect the sequel to the film.

Another important detail is that there are Asgardians on Earth living freely. Humans know that magic and science are the same thing and with the amount of powers they can obtain it will be a matter of time to know who can take advantage of it and that’s not all, War Machine appeared with a new armor known as Cosmic Iron Patriot , which contains alien technology, so the governments of the world will surely want to know and obtain a lot of this material.

Doctro Strange is not spared, the Supreme Sorcerer revealed his powers during the events of ‘Infinity War’ in New York, which may lead to a battle for such knowledge. Mysterio was molded thanks to the technology he uses. Also, not having the Time Stone makes them easy targets for many enemies. Far from completely fixing things, they opened up a whole series of new problems, so knowing that this will change the MCU after ‘Endgame’ only makes us care much more about those who survived.