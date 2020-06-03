The comedy on the streaming platform has taken a heavy hit, as it has been reported this week that a comedy show will be canceled after it provoked several laughs from the public. Could it be ‘Schwartz and Middleditch’ or Netflix canceled ‘Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show’?

As it is known from time to time, the company decides to terminate a project, either due to low audience or the contracts with the productions ended, so it can sometimes be difficult for fans of these programs and this time It was the turn of ‘Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show’.

The news was reported on the production’s official account: “It seems like a good time to mention #AstronomyClub unfortunately it was not renewed by @netflix. Thanks to all the fans who watched it in hopes that more African-American artists and comedians are on the platform to have a voice in the future “

For his part, one of his actors James III said on the same social network: “We have been receiving a lot of love today, so I thought we should let everyone know that the Astronomy Club was not renewed by Netflix and will not have a season 2. We had so much fun doing it. Thanks for watching !!! (It’s still there if you haven’t already). “

This program only had one season and was produced by Kenya Barris, its concept consisted of several skits that spoke about pop culture and the experiences of the African American community in the United States. This project was born in 2014 on the New York stage, But it was until the end of 2019 that it reached the small screen.

With the news of Netflix canceled ‘Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show’, the performances of the cast made up of Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, and Keisha Zollar.