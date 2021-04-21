It will have Georgina Rodríguez, New project with Netflix! | Instagram

A few days ago spanish model Georgina Rodríguez shared excellent news for her millions of followers, she will collaborate with Netflix in a new project where she will be the protagonist.

For many it is nothing new that the story of romance that lived Georgina rodriguez, with the soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo It was like from a fairy tale and what millions of women wish they had to meet the love of their life by mere chance.

The love between the couple seems to have been something immediate because shortly after they started dating she was already one of the best known couples in the media, later with her pregnancy she confirmed that CR7 he wanted this model as part of his daily life for the rest of his life.

This because the professional soccer player had already had three children before meeting his beautiful partner and the name of the mothers of his children was unknown, he preferred to keep it a complete secret, but when showing off his new girlfriend and her pregnancy immediately became a popular person.

Georgina Rodríguez also called Georgina Gio became popular overnight, however her popularity has been growing exponentially, although of course it has to do a bit with her relationship with Juventus FC forward footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the biggest soccer and social media celebrities.

Although of course it has also been thanks to her personality and supreme beauty that has helped her establish herself as a professional model, so much so that more and more important magazines and clothing brands are looking for her to work with her.

The same happened with the famous platform of Netflix, who could have a gold mine with Gio, although in the publication he shared five days ago only comments that he is proud and very excited to be part of the Netflix family, he did not specify what type of project he will be working with.

Some media have shared that the project will be a reality show where we will get to know to a certain extent, a little about the daily life of the model and businesswoman, although it could also be a project where a little of Rodríguez’s story with Ronaldo is told, that would be fabulous not only for his fans but also for the footballer’s.

Precisely Cristiano Ronaldo wrote in Georgina’s comment box congratulating her, accompanied by some hearts, Ronaldo’s response has more than 8 thousand likes, without a doubt the couple inspires millions to sigh and want to have a love like theirs .

“Congratulations darling, so proud of you,” wrote CR7

Netflix has become a monster of the film industry and the production of entertainment content for young and old, it has been betting a lot on creating new projects in which important personalities of the world are the protagonists.

Documentaries and series are the bets with which he has won the most, three important examples of this are Selena, the British Royal family and the Luis Miguel series known as “El Sol de México”.

This type of content is what millions have been interested in in recent months and it seems that the Spanish model and celebrity will be the next, hence her excitement to be part of this select group.

So far no more information has been shared in this regard, surely the admirers of the model, as well as the subscribers of the platform will be very aware of the next news that will be released in relation to Georgina Rodríguez.