It will go into effect on July 1 and the required PCRs will not be free

The ‘Covid passport’ that will allow free movement between EU countries will come into force on the foreseeable 1st of July, According to the agreement reached this Thursday by the Member States – represented by the Council of the EU – and the European Parliament after intense negotiations. The Eurocamara has not achieved that PCRs are free, although the pact does include the commitment of the European Commission to make available to European governments 100 million euros to make them “cheaper” the cost of these tests.

In addition, of a Negative PCR, Europeans will be able to move between EU countries accrediting being vaccinated against Covid or who have antibodies for having passed the disease, something that the European Parliament negotiator, Juan Fernando López Aguilar, has recognized is more complicated. According to the terms of the agreement reached this Thursday, it will be the health authorities of each Member State those responsible for issuing the certificate for their citizens, when they are vaccinated, do a diagnostic test -PCR or antigens- or it is proven that they have antibodies.

“White smoke: we have an agreement on the Commission’s proposal for a digital Covid certificate. I welcome today’s interim agreement reached by the European Parliament and the Council. We achieved this new tool in record time to safeguard freedom of movement for all citizens“, the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, celebrated on Twitter.

Subsequently, López Aguilar has detailed the terms of an agreement that he has negotiated with the Council on behalf of the European Parliament – in his capacity as president of its Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs – and which will foreseeably be endorsed by the Plenary of the Parliament in the session of the first week of June.

López Aguilar has also urged European governments to finalize all the “necessary infrastructure” so that the ‘Covid passport’ – which from now on will be called “EU Digital Covid Certificate”– may enter into force on July 1. At that moment, a period of six weeks will begin in which all the documents of this type that are already using European countries or regions will have to be “replaced” by the European one.

The MEP has spoken of a “exhausting” negotiation with the Council in which the European Parliament has had to renounce its two main demands: that the PCRs be free and that the ‘Covid passport’ prevent countries from determining on their own impose more restrictions upon the arrival of Europeans from other Member States.

Payment PCR

Regarding the price of PCR, the European Parliament has obtained a commitment from the European Commission that it will mobilize 100 million euros – which are added to another 35 million from the emergency fund – to “lower” its cost, although it is foreseeable that tourists will not benefit from it.

As López Aguilar has read from the text of the agreement, it will be “particularly so that people who go to their centers can cross the border. work, educational, family reasons, to your medical center or to care for your loved ones. “

“The Council has resisted until the last moment to reduce costs of the tests, we have done everything we can to convince them that they are universally accessible, affordable especially for certain people “, said the Spanish Socialist MEP about a resistance that Spain has also opposed. The Minister of Industry, Tourism and Trade, Reyes Maroto, He said days ago that this commitment was difficult “from the point of view of spending”.

He has not detailed how these cheaper PCRs can be accessed and has tried to downplay the fact that they will not be free as claimed by Parliament, arguing that they will be less and less necessary as vaccination progresses and because the ‘Covid passport’ also accept antigen tests (negative), which are cheaper.

Additional restrictions

On the other hand, one of the requirements of the Member States that in principle were unacceptable for the European Parliament is maintained: the possibility that the governments may impose additional measures that restrict the free movement that comes to restore the ‘Covid passport’.

Although “the general rule is the acceptance of the Certificate, which opens the door to free movement”, said López Aguilar, “exceptionally” they may impose measures such as a quarantine depending on the epidemiological situation.

Europeans outside the EU

The ‘digital passport’ will be available on paper and in digital format And although you can travel being vaccinated, with a negative diagnostic test or with the accreditation that you have antibodies, the details about these last two options are not specified in the agreement this Thursday. For example, it is not detailed how many times should someone have a PCR to travel around Europe this summer or the duration of serological test.

As a novelty with respect to the starting proposals, European citizens living outside the EU They may have the Certificate from their country of origin proving that they have been vaccinated as long as they have been vaccinated with a serum authorized in the EU.

This rule will apply in general terms, also for Europeans who live in the EU and want to travel between its Member States because the ‘Covid passport’ will only recognize those vaccinated with sera authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which for the moment leaves out vaccines like the Russian one, Sputnik V.