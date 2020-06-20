Supporters of the Hong Kong anti-government movement gathered in Freedom Square to mark the first anniversary of the start of the Hong Kong protests in Taipei, Taiwan on June 13, 2020

The National People’s Assembly of China (ANP, Legislative) reviewed this Saturday the controversial Hong Kong national security law, which will include the creation of an office for « national security issues« From the Chinese central government in the former British colony, the state agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

According to Xinhua, the ANP Standing Committee, meeting since last Thursday, reviewed the bill, which according to the body Will « strengthen » the autonomy of the city and the model of « one country, two systems » which governs China’s relations with Hong Kong, and which is also intended « eradicate any loophole of foreign interference”In the financial city.

The controversy happens because will prevail over the laws of the former British colony despite calls from Western countries who say they fear the end of the autonomy of the territory.

Thus, the agency, which quotes an ANP official, points out that the legislative project consists of 6 sections and 66 articles that include crimes and penalties for crimes related to national security, and how the law and its procedures should be applied.

In addition, the Chinese central government will establish that the office for « national security affairs » in Hong Kong, is chaired by the local government headquarters, and the Hong Kong Police and the Hong Kong Department of Justice should form « special units » to « handle most cases ».

The ANP gave in its annual session in May the green light to the entry into force of this law, which many fear it could be used to silence critical voices in Hong Kong after a year of protests.

The agency assures that the law will be ready « very soon », and according to close sources cited by the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post, Beijing decided not to publish the full content of the project today because changes are still expected « in the next one or two weeks ».

The text approved in May prohibits “any act of treason, secession, sedition, subversion against the Central People’s Government« Or »stealing state secrets« As well as the »organization of activities in Hong Kong by foreign political organizations and ‘establishing ties with them’ to political organizations”Of the semi-autonomous city.

All with the aim of “safeguarding national sovereignty, security, development interests, maintaining and improving the ‘One country, two systems’ system, preserving the long-term stability and prosperity of Hong Kong and safeguarding the legitimate ones. rights and interests of Hong Kong residents. ”

However, it remains to be seen how the law will be enacted in the city, although Hong Kong media have hinted that this will likely be done through publication in a local official gazette.

Its approval in May resulted in new protests in the city, where both lawyers and civil society organizations consider that will violate the legal channels for the modification of regulations of the Basic Law of Hong Kong.

