It will cost less than $ 25,000, will arrive in 2023 and will compete with the ID.3

Elon Musk announced during the Battery Day event that Tesla will offer a new model of electric car. It will be a compact or utility (‘hatchback’) more modest than its current models and that will have a price less than $ 25,000.

This new Tesla will compete directly with rivals such as the Volkswagen ID.3, the Nissan Leaf or the Kia e-Niro, and will be the first vehicle from this manufacturer to move away from the high-end segment. And attentive, because one of the keys to that model will be in its new and promising battery.

The secret is in the drums

The new Tesla model, still without an official name, stands out for costing at least $ 10,000 less than the currently cheapest Tesla Model 3, something that is especially surprising for a manufacturer that until now had focused mainly on high-end cars.

To achieve this reduction, the manufacturer will use a new battery “tabless” design which according to Tesla is 35% smaller than conventional batteries but still promises to be cheaper, safer and more powerful.

In fact, according to Musk, that future battery will offer no less than five times more energy and six times more power than current models, which will result in 16% more autonomy per kilowatt hour.

The design too will be 10% lighter than conventional electric cars, and that will help extend autonomy by 14% compared to what would be achieved with current batteries.

Although he did not give concrete figures, Musk has always said that a range below 400 km is an “unacceptably low” figure, which suggests that this future model will achieve at least that autonomy.

Tesla did not show images of possible designs – the header image is a concept created by Autocar) and did not give more details, but we do know that the objective is that the car goes on sale in 2023.

Via | Coach