For the restructuring of the spaces, a part of the resources will be covered by the capital government and another by the Health Institute for Well-being.

In Mexico City, there are 32 hospital units in total, of these so far four have been converted to serve people infected with Covid-19, These are the Dr. Belisario Domínguez Specialty Hospital, Dr. Enrique Cabrera General Hospital, Tláhuac General Hospital and La Villa Pediatric Hospital.

In videoconference, the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum He explained that the restructuring of these spaces to guide them specifically to combat the coronavirus pandemic will involve a investment of 2 billion pesos. One part will be covered with resources from the city government and another with those granted by the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi).

He specified that practically the Dr. Belisario Domínguez Specialty Hospital and the Dr. Enrique Cabrera General Hospital are 100 percent converted, while the other two are missing some details.

“At the moment there are four hospitals and, in any case, by May, if the number of cases continues to increase, other hospitals would continue to be incorporated with the required doctors, nurses and specialists,” he said.

Call to respect

On another topic, Sheinbaum Pardo called on citizens to show respect for health workers, whom he described as “our heroines and heroes”.

“They are the ones who are going to confront this epidemic in their workplaces and those who are giving everything to attend to serious people. We have to express our full support to them, ”he said.

He expressed that in Mexico City greater protection is being put in all hospitals and, in addition, there is an action by a hotel group, which did not specify the name, which has offered its spaces so that some member of the health staff do not want to return home after completing your shift, use one of your rooms.

“It will be a solidarity action by hoteliers, until now, or it will be covered by the city government,” he said.

In addition, he indicated that the Single Union of Workers of the Government of Mexico City, provided buses for the safe transfer of doctors, nurses and specialists.

“We are talking to each of the hospitals, they will have all the support from the government. Today a part of the protection equipment has been distributed, it is not in all hospitals, we have reinforced especially the Covid hospitals and the rest of the 32 hospital units that the Government of Mexico City has will be reinforced, “he said.