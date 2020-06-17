According to the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (CONEVAL), in Mexico 25.5 million people live on food deficiency and in the face of the current crisis, derived from COVID-19, this situation may worsen.

Guaranteeing the food of Mexican families, more than those living in vulnerable conditions, is a necessity that companies should not forget.

In favor of food

With a view to delivering a solid response in this regard, the Citibanamex Social Commitment announced the launch of the Food Fund Collection, an initiative that, as part of the Comprehensive Support Program that Mexico does not stop, hopes to benefit more than a million people in need food throughout the country.

As part of this project launched in alliance with the Mexican Association of Food Banks, AC, Citibanamex will give an initial contribution of 16.7 million pesos, with the aim of reaching 21 million pesos through this Collection, carried out among collaborators, clients, family and friends, with whom more than 287 thousand families throughout the country will be provided with pantries.

The concentrated aid will be distributed thanks to the collaboration with the Mexican Association of Food Banks, A.C., an organization with which Citibanamex maintains a close relationship and various initiatives since 2016.

The proposal invites all people who wish to participate, who can make their contribution to the account:

5091529 / Suc 7012

CLABE: 0023 1170 1250 9152 90

On behalf of the Mexican Association of Food Banks A.C.

