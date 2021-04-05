It will be Zendaya, the voice of Lola Bunny on Space Jam! | Instagram

That’s right, everything seems to indicate that the beautiful actress Zendaya will be the voice of Lola bunny in the new movie Space Jam: New Legends, the Malcolm D. Lee movie starring LeBron James which recently released a trailer.

The director of the film, Malcolm D. Lee announced that the actress, singer and producer will be in charge of the renewed character that will accompany LeBron James in ‘Space Jam: A New Era‘.

There is no doubt that Space Jam: A New Era is giving a lot to talk about, since they recently revealed the official trailer for the film.

However, it also came to light that the actress, singerDancer, model and film producer Zendaya will voice the controversial character of Lola Bunny on her odyssey alongside NBA star LeBron James and the other characters of the beloved Looney Tunes.

It was during an interview for EW, where the director of the feature film, Malcolm D. Lee, announced that the young artist will be in charge of playing the renewed character, who had some aesthetic changes to look less sexual in relation to the emblematic film starring Michael Jordan in 1996.

It is worth mentioning that the director explained that they had to make changes to Lola, because he thought she was not politically correct.

As expected, this was something to talk about since the middle of last March, when the new appearance that it would have was leaked, since Lee considered that the previous one was too sexual, since her uniform was much shorter than that of the others. without any justification.

From this, it was that a debate was generated on social networks about his new appearance, but the decision had already been made.

We are in 2021. It is important to reflect the authenticity of strong and capable female characters, “said the director for EW at the time, emphasizing that they look feminine, but not objectified so that they” enhance their athletic prowess and leadership skills. ” .

So not only was his physical appearance renewed, but they will seek that he is a character as complete as the others.

It is for that reason that they decided to choose Zendaya, who has already collaborated with HBO and Warner Bros. on projects such as Euphoria or Dune, which is about to be released.

So she will be the voice of Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Era for the original English audio; this role had been played by Kath Soucie in the film released in 1996.

It should be noted that the film starring LeBron James is ready to be released on July 16 both in theaters and on HBO Max for the United States and that platform will be launched in June in Mexico and Latin America, but at the moment it is unknown if the film will be available on the streaming platform for the region.

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, better known as Zendaya, began her acting career playing Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel original series Shake It Up (2010-2013).

In 2013, Zendaya participated in the sixteenth season of the Dancing with the Stars contest and from 2015 to 2018, she produced and played the role of KC Cooper on the Disney Channel sitcom, KC Undercover.

She made her film breakthrough in 2017 and 2019, playing Michelle “MJ” Jones in the films Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She also played Anne Wheeler in the musical drama film The Great Showman and finally, in 2019, she became the lead in the HBO series Euphoria, playing Rue, a young drug addict, a role for which won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series in 2020, making her the youngest actress to win an Emmy.