Seville’s tie with Barcelona left differences found in the members of the Catalan squad, since Real Madrid appears as a possible new leader of the League. While Piqué showed pessimism, the technician Setién hopes to recover the tip.

After the tie with the taste of defeat for Barcelona against Seville, the defender from Barcelona, ​​Gerard Piqué, was quite pessimistic for the definition of the Santander League, since if Real Madrid wins during this date, he becomes the first candidate for the title, depending of himself. For his part, the strategist ‘Culé’, Quique Setién is hopeful to win the championship.

“It will be very difficult to win this League, as it no longer depends on us. I think very few points are going to be lost, but we are going to try, « said Piqué after the match.

He also added that « I have seen what has happened in these two days and it will be difficult for Real Madrid to lose points. But we are going to try. «

On the other hand, the Barcelona coach does not agree with the analysis of the Catalan defender and emphasized that « we have I will not say the same options, but Madrid will have to win in San Sebastián and there will still be many games to be pessimistic now; the reality is that we are doing well, I am happy with many things, but we must improve some others ”.

Following that line, Setién said that “we lack a little definition, I am still as optimistic. I was sure (and I am) that neither of the two teams is going to win it all, I’m sure the rival will also pass it ”.

At the end of the duel between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid, both teams will have 8 dates to play, leaving the conclusion that there is still cloth to cut.