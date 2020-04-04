The president regretted that “unfortunately, there will be many deaths,” which will add to the 8,175 that are reported to the pandemic to this day.

The President of U.S, Donald trump, assured today that “this week and the next will probably be the most difficult for the country”, after the nation has reached a total of 301 thousand 902 infections of COVID-19.

The president regretted that “unfortunately, there will be many deaths”, which will add to the 8,175 that are reported to date, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, despite the forecast, he assured: “We will move heaven and earth to take care to our citizens. “

During his press conference, the US president assured that his priority is “keeping our people safe and healthy,” but he also emphasized that it is necessary “to open our country again, to end this war, it should not last for months and months.”

The president stressed that “in the face of fears of a shortage of medical equipment,” some governors have asked for more supplies than they really need, “although they will admit it when it is all over.”

He also noted that his administration plans to deploy thousands of soldiers and military personnel to help states combat the pandemic, which will join the 1,000 military personnel already in New York City, which registers a total of 63,000 infections and 1,867 deaths.

He also explained that for positive patients for COVID-19 29 million doses of drugs that are generally used to fight malaria, hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin, will be distributed.