“It will be tough against Spain”

06/29/2021 at 9:52 PM CEST

.

Roger Federer assured that the match of the Swiss team against Spain in the quarterfinals of the European Championship it’s going to be “hard” for the Swiss team and that it would be historic to get into the semifinals.

The Basel tennis player was asked about the match against Spain after his first round win at Wimbledon against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, who had to retire due to injury.

“I think they fought very well. Especially with that situation in which they were 1-0 up and missed a penalty. Everything changed very quickly and it would have been very easy for them to let go. I am very proud of the way they fought. This shows that in soccer in particular, when the whole team pushes and really believes they can do it, you can climb mountains. They did that against one of the favorites for the title, “explained the Swiss.

“Now I can only wish Switzerland the best. I hope they can do another game like this, that they take it to another level. That would be historic for us. Make it to the semi-finals in a tournament like this. But Spain is obviously going to be difficult. It’s a great moment for Swiss football, “added Federer.