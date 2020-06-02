With productions from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) paused indefinitely as a consequence of the global coronavirus pandemic, fans appreciate any information being released from both the movies and series.

The most recent, corresponds to a rumor about the series of ‘WandaVision’ where an actor who appeared in the movie ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ would participate in the production starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

From what has been seen in the advance of this series of Marvel Studios, it will take place at different times, but in all of them the characters will experience different adventures.

According to the site Murphy’s Multiverse, the actor from ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ and ‘American Horror Story’, Evan Peters will appear in ‘WandaVision’.

The actor is said to have signed a “key role” in the Disney + series, and he is said to have landed the role late last year, and recorded his scenes soon after.

It is not known who he might play, although it is speculated that he would reprise his role as Quicksilver.

Peters played the sprinter in three X-Men movies, including in ‘Dark Phoenix’, while the character in the MCU appeared in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ played by actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The latter made it clear that he has no plans to return as the hero, so in the event that Evan Peters will appear on ‘WandaVision’ with this role it would be an ingenious idea on the part of Marvel Studios.

Scarlet Witch is more likely to use her powers to travel to the X-Men Universe, but Peters is most likely playing a totally different character rather than returning to the character.

The actor has demonstrated his ability to play villains in ‘American Horror Story’, so it would be a lot of fun to see him take on a role as Mephisto.

Still, it’s hard not to think about the idea that he might be playing Wanda’s brother Pietro once again.