The Mercedes will seek to match Michael Schumacher with seven World Cups

The 44 regrets not being able to have fans in the stands in the first races of 2020

Lewis Hamilton has anticipated that the 2020 season will be the most difficult in his entire career in Formula 1, in a year that will be key in his pursuit of being the most successful driver in history before the regulatory change of 2022.

Hamilton has conquered five of the last six world championships and nothing suggests that Mercedes will not have the dominant car in 2020 – even more so with the introduction of the DAS – so the changes that have taken place or may have taken place this season will harm Mercedes and Hamilton more than any other competitor, given their favorite tag.

That is why the 44 has been not concerned, but alerted by the current situation and the changes in protocols and the schedule of this, the 71st season in the history of Formula 1.

“We are preparing ourselves in the best way we can for what I believe will be the most difficult season that all of us have lived, due to the difficult times we are going through and all the changes we have had to make,” he analyzed.

On the other hand, the current world champion has thanked his followers for the support received on social networks during the months of confinement and hopes that they continue like this despite the fact that he will not be able to see them, at least, in any of the first eight races of the season.

“I want to thank you all for the positive messages that have helped both the team and me a lot. I will miss you in the races and I think I will feel a little lonely going through empty stands but I know what you will be with us in spirit Keep being positive, “he finished.

