Twitter is a platform that has been gradually changing, increasing the number of characters allowed in a message or adding reactions. The latest news on the platform is that it will be possible to schedule tweets.

As with these types of functions, at first the tool was only available to some users as a beta version. But now Twitter is releasing it for all its users and we tell you how to use it.

The first thing to clarify is that, for now, it is only possible to program a tweet from the desktop version.

In your browser, go to Twitter.

Write a tweet and, instead of hitting the post, click the schedule button, represented by a calendar icon located in the Compose box.

Set the date and time you want the tweet to be sent.

Thus, on the platform you will now also find an icon to see all your scheduled drafts. Through the Scheduled Tweets window you will have the option to delete those that, in the end, you decide you do not want to publish.

The feature will be especially useful for cases like when brands want to post messages at certain times of the day, but it could also be the solution so you don’t forget a birthday greeting again.

And it is not the only novelty released by the microblogging network. The company also announced that it will allow users to save drafts of their tweets in the web application. The detail in this case is that they can only be seen by entering from a web browser and not from the mobile application.

Although these tools can be very useful for some, users are still waiting for the day when Twitter allows editing messages, but that seems not to happen soon.

