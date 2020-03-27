More and more Spanish athletes have joined the campaign «Our best victory», promoted by Pau Gasol and Rafa Nadal, in collaboration with the Red Cross, to fight against the coronavirus. Iker Casillas, Dani Carvajal, Fernando Alonso or Carlos Sainz, father and son, are some of those who have joined this initiative promoted by two great athletes to help in one of the most difficult times.

“The time has come for Spanish sport to achieve our best victory.” Collaborate in the #CruzRojaResponde project with your contribution to ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225. Pau Gasol and I are on our way. Do you join? », Published Rafael Nadal on their social networks to present the fundraising campaign to fight coronavirus. An initiative to which many well-known faces of Spanish sport have soon joined, but to which all those who so wish with their grain of sand can also contribute.

Iker Casillas, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz -father and son-, Bruno Hortelano, Feliciano López, Paula Badosa, Sergio Busquets, Nacho Fernández, Dani Carvajal… They are some of the wide list of names that have wanted to join this great initiative, regardless of discipline or shield. They all wanted to join a campaign in a joint fight to try to end the coronavirus.