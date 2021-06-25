It will be on November 12 and 13 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Pa’l Norte festival announced that it will roar again in Monterrey this November 12 and 13 at Fundidora Park.

Through a video on their social networks, the producer thanked the public for their patience, after a year absent, due to the cancellation of concerts after the coronavirus pandemic.

Thank you for the days. Thanks for the weeks. Thanks for the months. Thanks for the year of waiting. The time has come to sing again in front of the stages, to retake your territory, to toast again, the time has come to roar again in the most powerful and ascending festival. ”

In addition, they announced that next Monday, June 28, the Line Up will be revealed with the artists who will be present in this edition.

Millennium Information