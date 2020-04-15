The activity and the population centers of the city determine the essential criteria, but after the pandemic, it will be necessary to establish chains and parameters of priorities, said the analyst.

When it is established that the quarantine removal will be staggered, at Larger cities in the country will have a harder time getting back to normal, because they will have conflicts to determine which activities are less important than others, noted the former prosecutor Gabriel Reyes Orona.

During the Analysis Table of Aristegui Live, Reyes Orona also criticized one of the phenomena that have begun to be seen in the country and that has to do with the differentiated decisions made by some mayors and governors based on the ability they have to regulate and regulate the activity in their spaces.

“It is important to note that health is a general issue, it is not federal, it is not state, it is not municipal. The specific scope of health is general, therefore, these decisions that some have been taking, must be inserted into general policy, “he said.

For the ex-prosecutor, the coronavirus pandemic has made evident a completely differentiated effect between large cities and the most remote towns.

He argued that the agglomeration, the intense coexistence and the centers or population centers are those that currently determine the essential criteria of the former and, therefore, predicted that this could become demands or demands for greater presence in social and economic activity. of the national territory.

“Stage 3 what will make us see is that cities are the most difficult to return to normal activity. The countryside and populations far from the cities have shown greater resistance to contagion, “he said.

“So, like it or not, we’re going to have to set priority strings and parameters that they are not necessarily going to like everyone and, without a doubt, there is going to be a conflict between governors and municipalities who are making decisions unilaterally, not accompanied by the generality, “he added.

He political-electoral analyst Alfredo Figueroa focused his analysis on the Sentinel Surveillance Method, which was presented last week by the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

He said that this sampling scheme, which has been privileged over the large amounts of tests that have been done in other countries, will fulfill a very important function in Mexico, since by documenting cases in 375 units of the country, it can conclude how many probable they are infected by Covid-19 in the Mexican Republic.

“It seems to me that this data is very important because the confirmed data that is given to us every afternoon is generic, but not the number of people who actually got it because, as López-Gatell correctly assumes, the method It can evaluate and estimate who are confirmed patients, but also who did not arrive, who are part of a very large sample that should tell us the number of people we have infected in the country, “he said.

Thanks to this, he commented, routes can be traced from the municipal, state point of view, in order to precisely attend to this set of issues in greater depth or speed.