It will be in 2022 with the Solterra

The dedication to electric cars by the main manufacturers has increased in the last year, not only by models, but also by determinations such as Ford or Honda (among others) to only sell electric cars from a certain year. . Along with these are added those who announce that they are going to get into this increasingly crowded market, as is the case today of Subaru or as we have seen even for Xiaomi.

The Japanese manufacturer thus confirms that it will finally get on this car, which seems the only one that will remain in a few years because of what we were saying about other manufacturers, already announcing the name of the first car: Solterra. To some it may sound like something and it has all the logic, because despite the origin of Subaru this name takes words from Latin.

An SUV with 4×4 drive

Not long ago we learned of Toyota’s first 100% electric SUV, and the Solterra will also be this type of car, so fashionable. In fact, as detailed in Autoblog, Toyota will collaborate on this project.

For now the information they have given is little, the minimum, but despite this collaboration we know that Solterra will use Subaru’s own platform: the e-SUBARU (and not the TNGA, like the BZ4X). Although Toyota has already collaborated in the development of this.

The name of the Solterra, as we said, has Latin roots and is probably just what many of you think: the combination of “Sun” and “Earth”, as is (at least in Valencian / Catalan, the words are the same). The reason, according to the brand, is that these words “represent Subaru’s commitment to provide the traditional capabilities of an SUV in a package that is respectful of the environment.” It is not that they are telling us much and it is more marketing than anything else, but it is not bad that for once we understand a commercial name so directly.

The Solterra will have 4×4 drive (the All Wheel Drive system itself) and, as they promise, they seek to differentiate themselves by the stability of the vehicle and passive safety systems. But we do not know anything else at a technical level or dimensions, although Motorpasión suggest that it will be something bigger than the Hyundai IONIC 5 and other similar cars.

The Solterra will arrive in 2022, so we will have to wait a little longer to know the details. It will be available in Europe (in addition to the United States, Canada, China and Japan, of course), so we will see if Spain is within those plans.

Images | Subaru