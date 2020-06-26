The auction of the 800 MHz was settled with the payment by the operators to the State of 1,200 million euros. The 700 MHz figure was expected to be much higher, since it is a very greedy frequency due to its greater range. S&P calculated that the government was going to collect some 1,050 million euros in the auction, to which should be added between 100 and 500 million of the 26 GHz. In the 3.6 GHz it raised 438 million.

5G would reach 95% of the population in 2026

In exchange for lowering the cost of 700 MHz, the Ministry of Economy wants operators to meet minimum coverage objectives, similar to what was done with 4G. In 2011, the government forced operators to commit to offering a coverage of more than 95% of the population Spain with 4G, where 95% of the municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants had to have this connectivity before December 31, 2019.

The solution applied by the operators to comply with that requirement was that, when one of them arrived in a municipality, it allowed access renting their networks to the other operator (roaming). Thanks to this, the high deployment load that they have carried out in recent years was distributed.

For this reason, Nadia Calviño’s plan is to slightly lower the money they hope to raise in exchange for the deployment being done in a much shorter period of time, where it is also being considered that not only are antennas shared, but also share spectrum. The government is aware that, if it demands a rapid deployment, operators will pay less money for frequencies in the auction.

5G needs to be accompanied by fiber optic deployments

The idea is that 5G will achieve coverage in the next five years as similar as possible to 4G today, exceeding 95% of the population. The problem with 5G is that it needs a fiber optic backbone for communications. With 4G, in rural areas the microwave radio link is used to communicate antennas with each other, but with 5G this can only be done in areas with very low demand, so it will be essential to have fiber to almost all antennas. Luckily the fiber coverage It does not stop growing in Spain and already exceeds 80% of the country.

The impact of 5G vs 4G in the Spanish economy will be enormous, and thanks to the great deployment of fiber optics in Spain, the new generation networks will be reaching the population faster.