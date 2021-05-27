It will be built in the Canary Islands from 2023 and will make it possible to distinguish sunspots of only 30 km

The Canary Islands will have a new telescope. The International Scientific Committee (ICC) has approved the installation of the European Solar Telescope at the[RoquedelosMuchachosObservatory(GarafíaLaPalma)Itsabout[ObservatoriodelRoquedelosMuchachos(GarafíaLaPalma)Setratadellargest European project for observing the Sun and whose construction is scheduled to begin in 2023.

The new solar telescope will allow distinguish structures on the solar surface as small as 30 kilometers thanks to its large mirror and optical design. This is a much higher resolution than that currently achieved by the world’s large solar telescopes, where the spots and structures observed are thousands of kilometers away.

With a 4.2 meter mirror and ready for 2028-2029

The telescope will be built in the area of ​​the Swedish (SST) and Dutch (DOT) solar telescopes, the former being a renowned telescope that has already provided images of the solar surface in great detail. The location is relevant, as it must avoid disturbances to nearby infrastructures.

The planned calendar points to 2023-2024 as the date for the start of construction, once the funds are consolidated and for 2028-2029 as the start date for its start-up.

A 4.2-meter primary mirror and an advanced adaptive optics system will be responsible for focusing the light towards the sun in order to observe the star in detail. The European Solar Telescope (EST) will also “achieve make highly accurate measurements of magnetic fields, greatly improving the capabilities of any existing solar telescope today “, as explained by the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias.

The spot detected by the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope in January 2020 has a region 16,000 kilometers wide.

The new telescope will be the great European benchmark for solar observation. It will have a unique technology in the world and it will exceed the capabilities of any other telescope today.

The main objective of the telescope will be “to better understand the solar magnetic activity, to investigate the structure, dynamics and energy of the lower solar atmosphere to study phenomena such as sunspots and flares with unprecedented precision“Great news for Spanish space observation and a project with great potential to reveal new secrets of the Sun.

Via | Mixx.io