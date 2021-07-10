It will be because of A Rod … Jennifer López in her new song says: “He does not deserve to have her in his arms”

Jennifer López launched “Cambia el Paso” in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro. Much was said about this topic, and it is that it comes out months after the “diva from the Bronx” ended her romance with A Rod. It was speculated that the issue itself would make it clear, to some extent, what happened between them. And upon hearing the lyrics, many begin to believe that everything is clearer now, since in it JLo sings: “He doesn’t deserve to have her in his arms.” JLo admits in this song that she knows that he – regardless of who he refers to – does not deserve her, since the singer states: “She knows it”.

The lyrics of the song continue and we hear again a woman who accepts that the man she is with does not really make her sick, she admits that she is better off without him. And in a wink to Shakira, perhaps, he also says: “her hips do not fail her.”

Part of the lyrics read like this: “Her life is better now without him. He knows that his hips do not fail him. She does not need anyone to be well, she does not fail, she does not fail ”. JLo also sings: “Single stays”. For many, in short, this topic is a summary of what she lived and felt at the end of her relationship with Alex Rodríguez, and it seems that she was very clear that after this final closure she would do whatever she wanted because she adds: “She stays single, now she eats whoever she wants.”

Here the video and the new song by Jennifer López:

Be careful, the singer recently gave her first statements and stressed that she is currently better than before. Without making express reference to this second and exciting chapter in her love story with Ben Affleck, the singer Jennifer Lopez wanted to make it clear that her new sentimental stage, her long-awaited return to music by the artist Rauw Alejandro and, of course , the love and support that she has received from her children, family and friends have contributed significantly to the unbeatable situation she is experiencing at all levels.

In her conversation with announcer Zane Lowe for the Apple Music 1 station, the Bronx diva has focused much of her speech on the satisfaction and excitement of having a ‘safety net’ and affection that is always at her disposal, just like she goes out of her way for all those loved ones who need her help or support. “I want to have people who care about me close by, because I care a lot about them and I need them too. When you get to that point, the most wonderful thing in the world ends up happening to you and you enjoy a previously unknown happiness “, has asserted, as reported Showbiz.

In short, Jennifer Lopez has never “been better” than now, not even when she got engaged to her ex Alex Rodriguez, from whom she separated only a few months ago to the surprise of the whole world: “I’m super happy. I know people haven’t stopped wondering: ‘But how will he be? It will be OK? And that’s it, I’ve never been better ”, has pointed out in reference to the media impact of his reconciliation with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk their love for the Hamptons. / The Grosby Group

“I really appreciate the interest of people, but I want everyone to know that I am in the best moment of my life”, The music star has insisted, who also wanted to wink at his friends in the Dominican Republic by underlining the very hospitable character of the country that has welcomed him in order to prepare his long-awaited return to the charts. Shortly before his brief return to singleness was confirmed, sources in his environment assured that Alex had traveled to the Caribbean country to try to settle his differences with the artist.

