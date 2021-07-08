It will be almost impossible for El Sadar to fill up in Espanyol’s league debut

07/07/2021 at 7:48 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Bad news for Osasuna and ‘good’ for Espanyol, although the will of all the teams and the entire population in general is to be able to recover normality as soon as possible and leave the coronavirus pandemic behind. The league draw resulted in the first round of the league facing red and blue and whites on August 14 at 5:00 p.m. in El Sadar, where a capacity of 100% was expected. However, According to the ‘Diario de Navarra’, these forecasts are far from being fulfilled.

Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, recently stated that I expected “Start next season with 70% of the public & rdquor; and the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced that the powers would be for each Autonomous Community.

However, the hopeful news of the evolution of the pandemic at the end of June have become worrisome with the increase in infectionsespecially among young people.

The epidemiological situation in the Autonomous Community is not good and future restrictions are feared. The sources consulted by the navarr newspaperor they spoke of “50% being optimistic & rdquor;. There are still five weeks until the day arrives but the data is heading towards a fifth wave that would again restrict certain freedoms.