“It will be a true public square”

The new president of RTVE, José Manuel Pérez Tornero, has advanced in his first parliamentary appearance that open a process of public citizen consultation to find out which Corporation they want and discuss what their future should be and conclude with the drafting of a White Paper on the public entity.

A book that will contain the conclusions of that consultation and also those of the debate that it intends to initiate with various sectors: in addition to the parliamentary, scientific, cultural, educational, religious, sports, and regional and local political institutions, among others.

Some conclusions, which will be the basis for the subsequent development of the new framework mandate which will be renewed, and which will subsequently guide the calendar that will follow in three stages.

The first is the current one, in which the Board of Directors is establishing its responsibilities for which it was appointed; the second, in May, that of public discussion and making new appointments at the senior and basic management level, which will be “the engine” of the transformation, and the third that of the elaboration of the framework mandate.

This is how Pérez Tornero has shelled it in his appearance in the Senate before the Mixed Commission of parliamentary control of the Corporation to expose your future projects for the entity.

These actions will be vectors of what is considered “necessary” transformation of a “more inclusive, coherent and participatory RTVE”, that can allow, in his opinion, “a new social contract with citizens”, and in which they are committed, as he has argued, his workers.

Pérez Tornero has bet on the will and enthusiasm of the staff, for a “commitment of all and all” for the new RTVE, for achieving an “open governance” to suggestions, for a consensus in decision-making, for an effort of transparency, internal pluralism and for enhancing interaction with citizens based on the new technological ecosystem.

RTVE “will cease to be a kind of closed preserve, or defensive citadel, and it will become an authentic public square “, which will gather, according to his words, everyone’s initiative.