“It will be a pride to win the championship for the fans of Ciudad Juárez”

The world ranked number one of the World Boxing Council in the super flyweight division, the Juarense Diana ‘La Bonita’ Fernández, is metallized in conquering the world super flyweight title, when she faces the monarch Lourdes ‘La Pequena Lulú’ Juárez on July 16 on the billboard that will be broadcast throughout Latin America through ‘Friday Fight Night ESPN Knockout’.

Sure of her extraordinary physical shape and how much her boxing has evolved in recent fights; The border fighter assured that she fully dedicated herself to preparing because she knew that the starting opportunity would come sooner or later and she did not want to be surprised, so she is ready to face the world champion at the Josué Neri Santos Municipal Auditorium.

“This time I receive the opportunity in my category that is super fly, at the best moment of my professional career and above all with the support of my people; I’m going to be the world champion, ”she said.

“I have a great champion in front of me, a boxer that I already know but who has also grown a lot since the last time we faced each other; a great fight between the two best in the world at the moment and it will be a pride to win that championship for all the fans of Ciudad Juarez ”, she concluded.

The spectacular card that Promociones del Pueblo presents in association with BXSTRS Promotions, is headed by the ‘Wonder Boy’ Bryan Flores, who faces a knockout duel and in which he risks the WBC International title, against the Venezuelan Otto Gámez ‘El Tigre de Caracas’; in addition to the special participation of the capital striker Bryan ‘Destructor’ Mercado and the popular Mirna Sánchez.

The sale of tickets for this sensational event is already done through the Don Boletón system.