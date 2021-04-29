“It will be a match similar to the first three”

04/29/2021 at 8:31 PM CEST

Sport.es

Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius predicts that the fourth game of the Euroleague play-offs against Zenit, which will be held this Friday (7pm) in Saint Petersburg, will be “similar & rdquor; to the first three.

“It is going to be a match similar to the first three. The two teams are competing very well and we always try to surprise, although it is quite difficult & rdquor ;, he assured the Lithuanian coach in statements provided by the Barça club.

The Barça, that dominates the series (2-1), has this Friday the first opportunity to seal the pass to the Final Four of the Euroleague. In this regard, Jasikevicius, recalled which is a “final & rdquor; for Zenit, so he urged his players to be focused.

Ready for the challenge

“We have to be prepared to face a team that plays a final; we have to go out with the same energy. They can’t beat us at that, because it’s going to be very difficult if they have more desire & rdquor ;, he added.

What’s more, The Barça coach pointed out that it will be important to “keep improving & rdquor; in the movement of the ball and neutralize Kevin Pangos.

“We are trying to stop it. Kevin (Pangos) is in great form and every time we make a mistake he punishes us & rdquor ;, he said on the basis of Zenit. EFE

1011316