The effects of the 2019 season for Flamengo were not restricted to the four lines. Partner of Sports Value, one of the main sports marketing companies in the country, Amir Somoggi highlighted that the financial statement approved by the club’s Fiscal Council left the difference between Rubro-Negro and its regional rivals even more significant.

– The gap between Flamengo and the other top clubs in Rio de Janeiro has become much bigger. Rubro-Negro earned R $ 950 million in its total revenue. Together, Fluminense, Vasco and Botafogo reached R $ 694 million in revenue. It is a very big detachment – he said, THROW!, stressing that the contrast is also seen in football expenses:

– Flamengo’s football costs are R $ 618 million. Fluminense, which comes soon after, spent R $ 147 million in 2019. The difference shows that Rubro-Negro manages to cover the expenses, while Vasco (who spent R $ 128 million last year in football), Fluminense and Botafogo (which cost R $ 114 million with soccer) “put out fires” daily – he added.

TITLES AND TRANSFERS ‘RENDER’ ENOUGH TO FLAMENGO

‘Flamengo can afford to pay. The others ‘put out fires day by day’, says Amir Somoggi (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

Photo: Lance!

“The club not only gains greater visibility, but also has greater support from the fans and is getting big awards,” said Amir (Photo: LUKA GONZALES / .)

The marketing and sports management consultant detailed what weighed on Flamengo to further improve its finances.

– It was one of the best years in Flamengo’s history. He won the Brazilian, Copa Libertadores, Mundial … The club not only gained greater visibility, but also achieved greater adherence from the crowd and was getting great awards … – he said.

Somoggi pointed out that another factor also stood out in Flamengo’s 2019 financial statement.

– Flamengo earned R $ 300 million in player transfers only! This contributed a lot to the finances, especially with the quotation of the euro and the dollar – he declared.

MEMBERSHIP GIVES STRENGTH TO VASCO. BUT THERE’S A LOT TO CORRECT

‘After a partner boom, Vasco has to improve its profitability potential’, says marketing and sports management consultant (Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco)

Although Vasco’s balance sheet recorded a loss of R $ 5 million, the club ended 2019 with a promising index. Amir Somoggi emphasized that the way the cross-Maltese fans “embraced” the Gigante da Colina had reflexes.

– Vasco had very positive numbers in relation to the partner-fan. It jumped from R $ 12 million to R $ 36 million, which proves that it still has a lot of potential to grow. The board’s path now is to increase this strength that Cruz-Maltino has at the national level – he stressed about the club, which had R $ 215 million in revenue.

However, another point in the cross-Maltese balance is seen by the marketing and sports management consultant as worrying.

– The value in player negotiations was much lower than expected. Only R $ 11 million, the lowest of the clubs in Rio. When a club that is already struggling financially fails to complete transfers, the impact can be strong – said Somoggi.

SALE OF PLAYERS IS THE TRICOLOR TRUMP

Fluminense had low numbers of sponsors and partner-fans, as pointed out by Amir Somoggi (Mailson Santana / Fluminense)

Fluminense’s 2019 accounts pointed the way for the club to earn revenue. The club profited R $ 105 million in player transfers, an aspect that is seen with reservations by Amir Somoggi.

– As much as the sale of players is relevant to maintain financial health, the club cannot essentially depend on this. The board has to find other ways to obtain revenue – he said.

The marketing and sports management consultant drew attention where the Tricolor das Laranjeiras could have better numbers.

– The Fluminense partner program is still below expectations. There were just over R $ 5 million in partner-fan revenues. The sponsorship of around R $ 9 million is also less than the size of the club – he said about the club, which had R $ 265 million in revenue.

The Sports Value partner pointed out the path in which the Laranjeiras team can have a good path to enter the axes.

– Fluminense is a club that has a very strong crowd among the rich. A good way would be to seek sponsorships with companies focused on this group – he said.

BOTAFOGO TRIES TO ENTER THE AXLES, BUT THE SITUATION IS DELICATE

Specialist says that Botafogo still has conditions to invest better in engagement and in the stadium (Photo: Vitor Silva / SSPress / Botafogo)

Amir Somoggi pointed out that the 2019 financial balance made the delicate situation of Botafogo even clearer. When talking about Alvinegro, which had a deficit of R $ 20.8 million in its accounts, the expert was categorical.

– Botafogo is in a bankrupt situation. He cannot sell so many athletes, is involved in a series of problems – and then evaluated the decision to become a club-company:

– As soon as the Bill was released, the club quickly rushed to try to become a club-company because it knows that it cannot walk on its own legs. It is necessary an investor to provide support to help resolve debts – he added.

Glorioso’s debts amount to R $ 822 million. Somoggi sees flaws in the way the board seeks its revenues.

– Botafogo has its own stadium and the potential to profit more than the R $ 11 million it managed last year. It is time for the club to engage more the fans to the stadium. Not to mention the impact it had on sponsorship – he said.

In addition to TV rights, the alvinegras recipes were the flagship of player transfers. The club obtained about R $ 39 million in negotiations.

– At least, it is clear that Botafogo is running after a solution to react financially – he said.

INCREASED AWARDS CAUSES POSITIVE IMPACT ON SAVINGS

Expert suggests that Flu, Bota and Vasco follow the example of clubs in Rio Grande do Sul (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo; Lucas Merçon / Fluminense; Vitor Silva / Botafogo; Paulo Fernandes / Vasco)

The Sports Value partner exalted that a change of course in football was beneficial to Rio clubs: the increase in the value of national and continental competition awards.

– The values ​​stipulated by CBF and Conmebol contributed a lot to the club’s revenues. The Flamengo champion of the Copa Libertadores totaled more than R $ 100 million (about R $ 121 million) in prizes alone. Vasco, Fluminense and Botafogo, regardless of how they went in each competition, also added up important amounts in their respective coffers – he said.

Tricolor das Laranjeiras totaled around R $ 27 million in prizes, while Cruz-Maltino obtained around R $ 22 million. Alvinegro’s coffers, on the other hand, earned about R $ 13 million for participating in competitions.

Amir Somoggi gives an overview of how clubs are dealing with their financial movements.

– There are many challenges ahead. It is up to the trio to look at the management of clubs in Rio Grande do Sul which, even though they are more regional, were able to structure themselves, balance their accounts. This is a way for Botafogo, Vasco and Fluminense to go after and stay at a level close to Flamengo – he said.

See too:

L! chooses the 15 best goalkeepers in Brazilian football in the 21st century