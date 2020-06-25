Herwig Straka, representative of the number 3 in world tennis, the Austrian Dominic Thiem, has harshly attacked Novak Djokovic for the series of positives for coronavirus in the framework of the Adria Tour, a charity tournament organized by the Serb, number one in the world.

In statements published this Thursday by the Viennese newspaper Der Standard, Straka points to the Serb as the main “culprit” and ensures that the Belgrade event “went in the wrong direction and it was absurd as a relationship event. Djokovic is to blame for that.“

“As president of the tennis players, (Djokovic) did not fulfill his role. From the point of view of the ATP this was a totally unnecessary event,” added the representative of Thiem, who at the same time defended the performance of his own player in the controversial event.

“What should I ask for forgiveness for having played there? The other players were excused because they tested positive,” he says. Straka, referring to the Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, the Croatian Borna and himself Djokovic.

In any case, Straka He acknowledged that “afterwards it is clear that that was nonsense. Even if it was allowed. Everyone knows it was stupid, no apology can fix it.”

“The only one who should apologize is Djokovic because he has staged everything. The others were only there, they have not killed anyone,” said the Thiem representative.

“None of those who participated there fulfilled their role as an example (for society). That is sad and true,” he admitted. Straka, referring even to his own player.

Thiem, who until now has not spoken in public about what happened on the Adria Tour, three times negative by coronavirus after winning the Belgrade contest on June 14.