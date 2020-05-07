It seems that Draco Malfoy’s fate was not to become a Slytherin, since although his family had always belonged to this house, he proved to have somewhat different ideals, something that was confirmed when Tom Felton was selected for Hufflepuff.

Despite being one of Harry Potter’s main enemies, Tom Felton enjoyed playing the evil Draco Malfoy, as this role allowed him to take off his career in Hollywood, At the same time he built up a huge fan base, so the actor decided to try out in the real world and find out which Hogwarts house he belonged to.

So, using Wizarding World, Felton found out which house he actually belonged to and it seems that the result was not to his liking, since through his Instagram account, the actor shared that he was selected to belong to Hufflepuff, so he accompanied the photo with the text: “A sad day on many levels”.

Despite this, several users belonging to that house welcomed him and was told that he had entered a house full of fair and loyal friends, but although Hufflepuff was chosen as his home, Felton’s heart remains Slytherin, as in an interview with Daily Mail, the actor showed an interest in playing once. more Draco Malfoy.

“I am infinitely proud of young Draco, so any opportunity to reprise that role would be great. I think we should go back and do the opposite, Rupert should play Draco, I will play Hermione, Dan can play Dobby, and Emma can play Hagrid, it’s the perfect casting! It will be an interesting twist, but seriously, if there was another chance to be in another movie, I’m sure all of us would jump at the chance to be a part of it, ”said the actor.

In this way, Tom Felton was selected to belong to Hufflepuff And if you also want to find out which house you belong to, you can enter Harry Potter At Home, a new platform that allows you to get closer to the world of this famous wizard in this time of quarantine.